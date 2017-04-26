Madonna expresses her displeasure about planned biopic: 'Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen'

Madonna isn't happy with a new biopic planned on her pre-fame life.

Madonna. Source: Associated Press

The Hollywood Reporter reported today that Universal had acquired the rights to Blond Ambition, a script about the singer.

Brett Ratner is expected to produce the film, which centres on her struggles in New York while making her first album.

Today, Madonna expressed her displeasure via an Instagram post.

"Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen," she wrote.

"Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool."

She likened it to "instant gratification" without doing the work and called it a disease of our society.