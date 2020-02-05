TODAY |

Madonna claims to test positive for Covid-19 antibodies

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Pop icon Madonna thinks she already has coronavirus antibodies after recently taking a test.

The 61-year-old pop icon has revealed via an Instagram video that she plans to "breathe in the Covid-19 air" in the coming days because she thinks she already has the antibodies to the virus.

As part of her "Quarantine Diaries", Madonna explained: "I took a test the other day. I found out I have the antibodies, so tomorrow I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car.

"I'm going to roll down the window, I'm going to roll down the window and breathe in the Covid-19 air."

In contrast to Madonna's claims, the World Health Organisation has warned there's "no evidence that people who have recovered from Covid-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection".

Madonna recently attracted criticism after referring to coronavirus as a "great equaliser".

The Like a Virgin hitmaker controversially claimed that the disease has "made us equal in many ways".

Speaking in a clip posted on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Madonna explained: "That's the thing about Covid-19, it doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are ... it's the great equaliser, and what's terrible about it is what's great about it.

"What's terrible about it is, it's made us equal in many ways. And what's wonderful about it is that it's made us equal in many ways. Like I used to say at the end of Human Nature every night, we're all in the same boat. If the ship goes down, we're all going down together."

