Madonna calls coronavirus 'the great equaliser'

Source: Bang Showbiz

Madonna has branded coronavirus as a "great equaliser".

The Like A Virgin hitmaker gave her opinion on Covid-19 in a social media post, admitting the viral disease has made everyone "equal in many ways".

Speaking in a post on Instagram, she shared: "That's the thing about Covid-19, it doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are ... it's the great equaliser, and what's terrible about it is what's great about it. 

"What's terrible about it is, it's made us equal in many ways. And what's wonderful about it is that it's made us equal in many ways.

"Like I used to say at the end of 'Human Nature' every night, we're all in the same boat. If the ship goes down, we're all going down together."

Earlier this month, Madonna was forced to cancel two shows in Paris due to the coronavirus outbreak.


