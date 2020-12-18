'Mad little kid' - Noel Gallagher rips into Prince Harry

Noel Gallagher has branded Prince Harry a "mad little kid".

Prince Harry and Noel Gallagher. Source: Bang Showbiz

The Oasis rocker has hit out at the Duke of Sussex - who, alongside his wife, Duchess Meghan, decided to step down as senior royals earlier this year - insisting no one "takes him seriously".

Speaking about the flame-haired royal, he said: "Prince Harry, surely no one takes him seriously? He’s just a mad little kid. I don’t like do-gooders in general, they f****** wind me up."

And Noel also described the royal family as "quite mad", insisting they must live a "boring" life.

He added: "They’re quite mad the royal family. What a terrible f****** s*** life they must lead, it’s just service, what a load of w***. We grow up thinking what a life they lead.

"Living in Buckingham Palace with f****** boring ***** all day, what a f****** s*** life. Can’t go anywhere, can’t do anything, f****** going to Kenya on holiday."

The 53-year-old rocker knows for a "fact" he'll never get offered a knighthood and quipped back about his brother Liam Gallagher not getting a knighthood either.