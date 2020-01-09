Mac Miller album recorded before his death set for release

An album recorded by Mac Miller before he died is going to be released soon.

Mac Miller Source: Getty

The American rapper who's full name is Malcolm James McCormick died in September 2018, aged 26.

Today, his family released a statement on Miller's Instagram account to announce a posthumous album titled 'Circles', a follow up to the last album he released.

"At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming, entitled Circles," his family wrote.

"Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle."

Malcolm's family said Swimming in Circles was the concept.

"This is a complicated process that has no right answer.

"We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it."

While the album release was announced on the rapper's Instagram account, so it could reach all of his fans, the family said they won't be posting anything else on there.

Instead, they have directed fans to another Instagram account @92tilinfinity which is where any information regarding the release, Miller's charity, or him will be posted.