Māori actor to play George Washington in hit musical Hamilton's Australia performances

Source:  1 NEWS

Māori actor Matu Ngaropo will be performing as George Washington in Australia's incarnation of the hit musical Hamilton.

The cast includes Māori actor Matu Ngaropo as George Washington. Source: Supplied

The musical was created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who played the title role of Alexander Hamilton in its initial run. 

Now the line-up for the Australian performances has been revealed, including two Kiwis.

Ngaropo will make one of the leading appearances as George Washington, while fellow New Zealand-born performer Akina Edmonds plays Angelica Schuyler.

An announcement video released today reveals the cast, with Australian Jason Arrow playing the titular role.

In the reveal, Ngaropo can be seen in front of a marae.

"I am incredibly excited by the cast we have assembled," Miranda told media in a press release.

"While theatres around the world have been forced to temporarily shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have taken this time to bring together a truly incredible ensemble to tell this story."

Director Thomas Kail called the casting "first-rate", praising the level of talent as "rivalling both Broadway and the West End".

"I have been deeply impressed by the exceptionally talented and diverse candidates from all over Australia and New Zealand," he says.

"I cannot wait for audiences to watch this dynamic cast dazzle eight times a week."

Other lead actors include Lyndon Watts as Aaron Burr and Chloé Zuel as Eliza Hamilton.

