Luke Perry's daughter thanks his fans for 'overwhelming support' after actor's death

Luke Perry's daughter Sophie has thanked his fans for "all the love" they have sent his family in the wake of his passing.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star tragically passed away yesterday at the age of 52, less than a week after he suffered a stroke, and now his 18-year-old daughter Sophie - whom he had with his ex-wife Rachel Sharp - has broken her silence on the tragic news.

Sophie says she's "grateful" for the "overwhelming amount of love and support" fans have sent to Luke's family.

Posting a picture of herself with her dad on Instagram, Sophie wrote: "A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support.

"I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I.

"I'm not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it's something you aren't ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it's all happening in the public eye. So bare with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly."