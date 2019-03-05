Luke Perry, who starred in Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, has died at 52

TODAY |

Luke Perry, who gained instant heartthrob status as wealthy rebel Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210, died today after suffering a massive stroke, his publicist said. He was 52.

Perry was surrounded by family and friends when he died, publicist Arnold Robinson said.

The actor had been hospitalised since last Thursday, after a 911 call summoned medical help to his home in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning," Robinson said in a statement. At Perry's bedside were his children, Jake and Sophie; fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer and his former wife, Minnie Sharp.

Perry had played construction-company owner Fred Andrews, father of main character Archie Andrews, for three seasons on Riverdale, the series that gives a dark take on Archie comics. He starred alongside Kiwi actor KJ Apa, who plays the title character. A fourth season has been slated.

In a statement, Riverdale's executive producers, Warner Bros and The CW said, "We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry".

"A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all.

"A father figure and mentor to the show's young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. 

"Our thoughts are with Luke's family during this most difficult time."

Born and raised in rural Fredericktown, Ohio, Perry gained fame on Beverly Hills, 90210, which ran from 1990 to 2000.

Perry has had roles in a handful of films, including The Fifth Element, '8 Seconds and American Strays. He appeared in HBO's prison drama Oz and voiced cartoons like The Incredible Hulk and Mortal Kombat. In recent years he starred in the series Ties That Bind and Body of Proof.

The same day he was hospitalised, Fox TV announced that it would be running a six-episode return of 90210 that features most of the original cast, but Perry was not among those announced.

