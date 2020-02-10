TODAY |

Luke Perry left out of Oscars In Memoriam segment despite being in nominated movie

Source:  1 NEWS

Actor Luke Perry wasn't included in the Oscars' tribute to deceased industry icons this year, despite his last film being nominated for an award.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The tribute included Kirk Douglas, who died over the weekend, and basketball star Kobe Bryant. Source: 1 NEWS

The 52-year-old died of a stroke last March and his last big screen appearance was playing Wayne Maunder in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

The Quentin Tarantino film was nominated for eight awards at the ceremony, with Brad Pitt taking home best supporting actor.

However, when the Oscars played its annual tribute segment for those who died in the last year, Perry wasn't shown.

Actor Luke Perry. Source: 1 NEWS

The tribute was opened with a powerful performance by musician Billie Eilish, singing a touching rendition of the Beatles' Yesterday.

Basketballer Kobe Bryant was the first to be featured and the tribute included Kirk Douglas, who died over the weekend.

Perry was, however, included in an online In Memoriam gallery on the Oscars website, one of 163 people featured.


Entertainment
Oscars
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:42
Auckland restaurant vandalised twice since ACT leader's Waitangi Day speech
2
Elton John performs, wins at Oscars in the middle of his New Zealand tour
3
Watch: Taika Waititi 'loses his mum' while walking Oscars red carpet
4
Sonny Bill Williams pulls off vintage offloads in build-up to pair of Wolfpack tries
5
'Striking lack of compassion' - Canterbury DHB chastised over death of alcoholic man left at bus stop
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:26

Joaquin Phoenix fights back tears as he quotes late brother River during Oscar speech
00:22

'I don't see many movies, but I've seen that one' – Jacinda Ardern praises Taika Waititi's Oscar win
00:13

Taika Waititi pulls cheeky face as he hides Oscar under chair at star-studded ceremony

Watch: Taika Waititi dedicates first Oscar to his mum and 'all the indigenous kids'