Luke Perry left out of Oscars In Memoriam segment despite being in nominated movie

Actor Luke Perry wasn't included in the Oscars' tribute to deceased industry icons this year, despite his last film being nominated for an award.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 52-year-old died of a stroke last March and his last big screen appearance was playing Wayne Maunder in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

The Quentin Tarantino film was nominated for eight awards at the ceremony, with Brad Pitt taking home best supporting actor.

However, when the Oscars played its annual tribute segment for those who died in the last year, Perry wasn't shown.

Actor Luke Perry. Source: 1 NEWS

The tribute was opened with a powerful performance by musician Billie Eilish, singing a touching rendition of the Beatles' Yesterday.

Basketballer Kobe Bryant was the first to be featured and the tribute included Kirk Douglas, who died over the weekend.

Perry was, however, included in an online In Memoriam gallery on the Oscars website, one of 163 people featured.