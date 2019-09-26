Lucy Lawless talks about new role in Kiwi 3D animated film, Mosley

Lucy Lawless is taking on a different kind of performance in the New Zealand-made animated movie Mosley.



In the movie, Lawless plays the voice of Bera, the titular character's mother.

The movie also features Rhys Darby and Temuera Morrison.

"It's a movie that parents can go to and won't find tiresome," Lawless told Seven Sharp.

Huhu Studios made the film in New Zealand, and it was written and directed by Kirby Atkins - a former Weta employee.

It was also the first official co-production between New Zealand and China, and is endorsed by the New Zealand Film Commission.

The film follows a family of "thoriphants" - a fictional species somewhere between an elephant and a goat - as they go embark on a journey in search of the legendary Uprights.