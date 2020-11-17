TODAY |

Luck, fortune and drive behind DJ Sir-Vere's 20-year career at forefront of NZ hip-hop

Source:  1 NEWS

DJ Sir-Vere says fortune and an incredible drive are behind his 20-year career at the forefront of NZ hip-hop.

The NZ hip-hop pioneer has seen the genre’s rise from the beginning. Source: Breakfast

The DJ, whose real name Phil Bell, is preparing to celebrate the milestone of his major flavours mixtapes with a one-day concert in March.

He has juggled roles as varied as gig promoter, magazine editor, television presenter and radio station programme director as well as a turntablist.

“I’ve done a lot of stuff. It was all unintentional - I just ended up at the right place at the right time,” he said.

“I was lucky to be born at this point in time so that when Scribe arrived in Dunedin as an MC at a small club, I just happened to be there.

“Then when the Deceptikonz came into fruition, I was doing a TV show and a radio show so I have been very lucky because of circumstance,” he said.

“Also, I have got this drive which gets out of control, I think.”

