'I love you daddy' - Harper Beckham pens adorable Father's Day letter to dad David

Harper Beckham wrote a sweet letter thanking her dad for everything he does for her on Father's Day, as the family shared her gift for the day that is celebrated in the UK and US today.

Harper Beckham's letter to his father David. Source: Bang Showbiz

The youngest member of the famous clan, six-year-old Harper, decorated a handwritten note for her retired soccer player dad with rainbows, and shared some of his best assets, including helping with schoolwork, taking her to children's shop Smiggle, hand-wrestling and tickling her before bed.

In the letter shared by her mother Victoria Beckham on Instagram, Harper - who has brothers Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13 - wrote: "Thank you Daddy for being kind and helpful, for helping me snow board and do tricks.

"For helping me with my tricky homework, and for helping me paint pretty pictures.

"Thank you for all the the fun we have together, for hugging me until I almost burst,

"For playing football with me, and for going to smiggle with me.

"Thank you Daddy for making me laugh, for playing the hand wrestle game, for telling me funny jokes, and for playing silly pranks on me.

"Thank you Daddy for being you, for loving me with all your heart, for tickling me in bed, and for taking care of me.

"Thank you Daddy for being the best in evr. I love you Daddy and hope you have a special day. Harper xoxoxoxo. [sic]"

Fashion designer Victoria, 44, also wished David, 43, a happy Father's Day, gushing alongside a sweet picture of her three youngest and their dad sitting on their Land Rover: "I think the love him x Truly the best daddy @davdbeckham x missing u @brooklynbeckham [sic]"

David took part in an Instagram takeover on the social media app's official page for the day with his son Brooklyn, who surprised him with breakfast in their London home.

Revealing how proud he is of his children, the former Manchester United player said: "I'm so proud of each of my four children.

"Each with their own personality from such an early age, they are incredible individuals in their own right."

The sportsman added that his work with the charity UNICEF makes him realise how important it is to spend quality time with his brood, and that being a parent means you react to the best of your ability to the emotions of "love and fear" you feel for your kids.

He added: "For me, and many of the mums and dads I've spoken to over the years, it comes down to two things, love and fear.

"It's these emotions that push us to achieve more for our children every day.