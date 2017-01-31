 

'Love wins every time' – Hollywood stars take on Trump's immigration ban during SAG Awards

Associated Press

Oscar season is looking more and more like one very well-dressed protest against President Donald Trump.

Stars used their platform at yesterday's awards ceremony to make their opinions on Trump heard.
Source: Associated Press

In speech after fiery speech at last night's Screen Actors Guild Awards, winners struck a defiant tone against Trump's sweeping immigration ban.

Their words varied from tender personal reflections to full-throated battle cries, but they were nearly uniform in channeling the nationwide demonstrations sparked by Trump's halting of immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

The SAG Awards culminated with the evening's top honour, best movie ensemble, going to the cast of "Hidden Figures," an uplifting drama about African-American mathematicians who aided NASA's 1960s space race, starring Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae and Octavia Spencer.

Henson concluded the show the same way its first presenter, Ashton Kutcher, began it: with the kind of pointed politics that have traditionally been more an aberration than a constant at Hollywood award shows.

"This story is about unity," said Henson, who stars alongside Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae in "Hidden Figures."

''This story is about what happens when we put our differences aside and we come together as a human race. We win. Love wins. Every time."

The immigration ban has already altered the Academy Awards.

Today the revered Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, whose "A Salesman" is nominated for best foreign language film, said he would boycott the Oscars, even if he was allowed to travel for them.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who added another honor for her performance on the political satire "Veep," said she was the daughter of an immigrant who fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France.

"Because I love this country, I am horrified by its blemishes," said Louis-Dreyfus. "And this immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American."

Perhaps the most moving speech came from Mahershala Ali, who won best supporting actor for his acclaimed performance in Barry Jenkins' coming-of-age portrait, "Moonlight."

Ali said the film, about a shy, gay Miami boy's hard life, held lessons of acceptance.

"We see what happens when you persecute people," Ali said. "The fold into themselves."

Ali said his own relationship with his mother exemplified tolerance. The son of a Protestant minister, Ali converted to Islam 17 years ago.

"We put things to the side," Ali said of their differences.

"I'm able to see her. She's able to see me. We love each other. The love has grown. That stuff is minutia. It's not that important."

The most blistering speech was by David Harbour, who led the cast of Netflix's "Stranger Things" — another big surprise winner — on stage to accept best ensemble in a TV drama series.

"We will hunt monsters," Harbour vowed in lengthy remarks that drew a standing ovation.

