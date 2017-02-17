'I love New Zealand' - Oprah gushes about Central Otago scenery

Hollywood superstar Oprah Winfrey continues to gush on social media about the stunning New Zealand scenery surrounding her during her movie-making escapades in Central Otago.

Oprah Winfrey at Lake Hawea. Source: Instagram/ Oprah Winfrey

She has now posted a photo on Instagram of herself beside "crystal blue Lake Hawea", writing, "This is what I see on the the ride to work every morning".

She tagged the photo with: "#ilovenewzealand".

The post had more than 100,000 likes and 1400 comments in four hours after she posted it this evening.

The billionaire star has more than eight million followers on Instagram.

Winfrey is in New Zealand, along with fellow Hollywood stars Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling to shoot Disney movie A Wrinkle in Time.

The trio have been fulsome in their praise on social media for the southern New Zealand locations they've been working in.