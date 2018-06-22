Love Island UK contestant, Sophie Gradon, dead at 32

A former contestant on the UK version of the popular reality TV show Love Island, Sophie Gradon, has died.

Sophie Gradon appeared on the 2016 series of the UK dating show love Island, and was crowned Miss Newcastle and Miss Great Britain in 2009. Source: Getty

The 32-year-old, who was also a former Miss Great Britain, was found dead by Northumbria Police in a property in Medburn, Ponteland, in north-east England, about 8.30pm on Wednesday local time.

Northumbria Police said in a statement, "there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner".

Her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong paid tribute to Gradon on Facebook yesterday.

"I will never forget that smile I love you so so much baby your my world forever ever and always," he wrote.

Another tribute to Gradon appeared on-screen before this week's episode of Love Island.

UK Love Island presenter Caroline Flack said the news was "so very sad".

