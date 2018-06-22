 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Love Island UK contestant, Sophie Gradon, dead at 32

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A former contestant on the UK version of the popular reality TV show Love Island, Sophie Gradon, has died.

Miss Great Britain 2009 Sophie Gradon arrives at the Miss Great Britain party, at the Red Room, at Les Ambassadeurs, Mayfair, central London. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images)

Sophie Gradon appeared on the 2016 series of the UK dating show love Island, and was crowned Miss Newcastle and Miss Great Britain in 2009.

Source: Getty

The 32-year-old, who was also a former Miss Great Britain, was found dead by Northumbria Police in a property in Medburn, Ponteland, in north-east England, about 8.30pm on Wednesday local time.

Northumbria Police said in a statement, "there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner".

Gradon appeared on the 2016 series of the UK dating show, and was crowned Miss Newcastle and Miss Great Britain in 2009.

Her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong paid tribute to Gradon on Facebook yesterday. 

"I will never forget that smile I love you so so much baby your my world forever ever and always," he wrote.

Another tribute to Gradon appeared on-screen before this week's episode of Love Island.

UK Love Island presenter Caroline Flack said the news was "so very sad".

Where can I get help?
Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor
Lifeline – 0800 543 354
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
Samaritans – 0800 726 666
Healthline – 0800 611 116
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz
The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626
SPARX.org.nz – Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed
OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity

Sophie Gradon posted this image with the following quote on Tuesday. "I miss him..... He’s only been gone a whole 4 hours."

Sophie Gradon posted this image to her Instagram with the following comment on Tuesday. "I miss him..... He’s only been gone a whole 4 hours."

Source: Instagram / Sophie Gradon

Related

UK and Europe

Television

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:54
1
Ross Ardern spoke about the birth of the PM’s baby girl on RNZ .

John Armstrong: There are moments in a country’s history which transcend the ordinary

2
Michael Maguire wants everyone to take ownership for the team’s results.

Kiwis name seven debutants in new look side for Denver Test

3
Miss Great Britain 2009 Sophie Gradon arrives at the Miss Great Britain party, at the Red Room, at Les Ambassadeurs, Mayfair, central London. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images)

Love Island UK contestant, Sophie Gradon, dead at 32

00:39
4
Eben Etzebeth and Brodie Retallick. The Rugby Championship. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa. Test Match Rugby Union. Eden Park, Auckland. New Zealand. Saturday 14 September 2013. Photo: Andrew Cornaga/www.Photosport.co.nz

South African commentator backs Springboks, Wallabies to hammer All Blacks in Rugby Championship - 'What was there to fear?'

00:48
5
The PM's first child is due June 17, and yesterday she released some details around photo ops and hospitals to address public interest.

Jacinda Ardern's newborn 'hungry and alert' with mum 'a bit tired' after staying up all night feeding her

02:11

New Zealand public have to wait a bit longer to meet Jacinda Ardern's 'very alert and one hungry baby'

As dozens of reporters and Kiwis wait, the PM, Clarke Gayford and their daughter won't make a public appearance until tomorrow at the earliest.

Police car generic.

Police rescue baby after man flees police in car following domestic incident in Porirua

The police arrived at an address in Cannons Creek just after 9am where a man was driving away and failed to stop for police.

00:54
'She maintains a great interest' - Jacinda Ardern meets the Queen and talks about New Zealand

Queen Elizabeth congratulates Jacinda Ardern on birth of baby girl

The Prime Minister's Office confirmed to 1 NEWS that Ms Ardern received a private congratulatory message from her majesty.

02:52
With Chris Chang benched, Jack Tame leads TVNZ's football buffs to talk about today's action.

World Cup Chat: Don't cry for me Argentina - Messi has a mare as the Aussies start to shine

With Chris Chang benched, Jack Tame leads TVNZ's football buffs to talk about today's action.

02:56
The former New Zealand prime minister says Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford are a 21st century example of gender equality.

'They are role modelling gender equality' - Helen Clark thrilled with Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's new baby

The former Prime Minister says: "It's another sign of New Zealand’s accepting of full gender equality".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 