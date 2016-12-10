Louis Tomlinson says One Direction will get back together

Louis Tomlinson thinks an One Direction reunion is "inevitable".

The Two of Us singer would be disappointed if he and his bandmates - Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Liam Payne - didn't reunite one day but insists they need to do what they want to "individually" first.

He said: "I do think it will happen. I'd certainly have something to say about it if it didn't. I think it's inevitable. When, is the big question.

"That's something none of us really know the answer to at the moment. I feel like what's most important is that when we do get back together, we're all on the same page and we've all done what we want to do individually. That's vitally important for when we get back."

And the 27-year-old singer is "really proud" of his time in the boy band.

He added to ITN: "When I look back on One Direction and the memories that we had, it's only incredible memories. I think we got to a place musically, especially on the last two albums, that we felt really proud of.