'Lose my number' — Carole Baskin rejects approach for more Tiger King

Carole Baskin recently rejected an approach to take part in a second series of 'Tiger King'.

Tiger King star Carole Baskin. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 59-year-old star has previously spoken about how she felt misled about the intentions of the Netflix series - which examined the feud between her and private zoo owner Joe Exotic, including allegations she had killed her missing second husband Don Lewis - so she was amazed when the team behind the show recently got in touch to "clear the air" and try to persuade her and her spouse, Howard Baskin, to sign up for a new series.

She told RadioTimes.com: "It was just a few weeks ago that [the director] Rebecca Chaiklin had reached out asking if we could clear the air. I have been speaking about how we had been so misled into thinking this was going to be the 'Blackfish' for big cats and then it turned out to be the freak show that they produced.

"So when she said she wanted to clear the air, I felt like, you know, that's just absolutely ridiculous. It was so obvious that I had been betrayed by them. Why would she ever think that I would be willing to speak to them again. And so I told her to just lose my number."

Rebecca then reached out to Howard, who told her the programme makers had an opportunity to "redeem" themselves but insisted they wouldn't be part of any further episodes.

Carole added: "He said if you guys want to redeem yourselves for all of the horrible things that you made people believe about us that just weren't true, then your season two will show that but we don't want any part of it."

The big cat conservationist worked with the Tiger King producers for five years on the first season and believed the series would expose the cub petting industry and only discovered the true angle when she watched the show.

She said: "I found out about it the same time everybody else in the world did. When we saw the trailers coming out for something called Tiger King, we actually reached out to them and said, 'Who's working on that film because you said Joe Exotic was going to be like five minutes of your film?' And all of a sudden, they didn't want to talk to us.

"So we sat down and binge-watched it and we kept thinking that surely at some point, they would set the record straight, and they never did. They just left all of those false allegations hanging in the air and we've all seen the results of that."

And she insisted the "biggest lie" on the series was her feud with Joe - who is currently in jail over a plot to have Carole killed - because she's never even spoken to him.

Asked if she had been in touch with the zoo keeper or his team since the series aired, she said: "You know the biggest lie that people were sold in Tiger King was that there was a feud because I've never actually spoken to Joe.

"I've only ever seen him twice before the trial – the murder for hire trial – and those two times were both in conjunction with our lawsuit that we had against him because he was using our name.