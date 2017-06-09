 

Lorde's 'super special' party invitation for Kiwi fans

Lorde has a 'super special' invitation for a few lucky fans ahead of her new album release on Friday.

She's also released a new song called Sober as she gears up for a world tour that begins in Manchester in September.
The Kiwi pop sensation posted on Facebook today, inviting 100 of her fans to an exclusive listening party in Auckland this Wednesday, where they will get the chance to hear her new album Melodrama in its entirety.

Her post says "I want you to be the first to hear Melodrama in its entirety. I can't be in town, but I've organised a super special listening party for you this Wednesday, June 14th.

"There's 50 double passes to give away. I'll be there in spirit. Can't wait for you to hear this thing. MELODRAMA FOREVER. lots of love, L x".

Her post also included a link which you can follow here to enter the draw to win: Lorde listening party.

