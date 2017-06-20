Lorde teases update on new music in letter to fans

Kiwi singer Lorde has penned a rare update to fans, informing them her next album will "take a while longer" as a result of Covid-19.

While still greiving the loss of her dog Pearl, who died last October, Ella Yelich-O'Connor revealed she had returned back to the studio in December to work on her much anticipated album.

In an email to fans, she teased the "happy, playful things" in store for her upcoming music but said delays due to the coronavirus pandemic had impacted the pace of the album.

"I felt my melodic muscles flexing and strengthening... It flowed. A thing started to shape. And then, of course, the world shut down."

Before the outbreak hit, she revealed that collaborator Jack Antonoff had visited her in Auckland to work on the album and she had flown to LA.

Lorde performing onstage at Staples Centre in Los Angeles. Source: Getty

She says while they are still "working away" on making new music with the help of Facetime, it will take longer for the album to fully come in to fruition.

"You could have something of lesser quality much faster, but as the high quality thing comes in to fruition, a warmer thing grows inside you...The greatest treat I can give you is work that will last ten, twenty, thirty years."

Since her last album Melodrama released in 2017, Lorde says she is eager to get back to performing on stage.