Will Lorde take out Album of the Year at the highly anticipated Grammy Awards?

Although she won't be performing at the highly anticipated Grammy Awards today, all eyes will be on Lorde to see if she can take home album of the year for Melodrama.

Ella Yelich-O'Connor, better known as Lorde, at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards 2017. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS

However she faces tough competition against Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino and Bruno Mars.

Lorde fans were left scratching their heads last week after reports she was the only artist in the category not asked to do a solo performance which sparked concerns about sexism in the industry.

Lorde's mother Sonja Yelich tweeted on Friday "this says it all -"followed by an excerpt from the New York Times that reads, "Of the 899 people nominated in the last six Grammy Awards, the report found 9 per cent were women.

It follows, "This year, Lorde is the only woman nominated for album of the year; she is not scheduled to perform."

Lorde is no stranger to the Grammy spotlight - she performed her hit-single "Royals" in 2014 for which she won Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year.

She was also nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album in the same year at just 17 years old.

The Grammys, held at New York's Madison Square Garden over two separate ceremonies are expected to be dominated by rapper Jay-Z who leads all artists with eight nominations, including album for the year for his revealing "4:44," song of the year for the title track and record of the year for "The Story of O.J."

Bruno Mars also is nominated for the big three; "Despacito," by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, is up for record and song of the year; and both Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino are nominated for album and record of the year.

No rapper has ever won song or record of the year, and only two rap-based albums have won album of the year, giving Jay-Z and Lamar a chance to have a historic night.

Performers at the event include Fonsi and Yankee, Mars with Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Pink, Gambino, Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton, Elton John and Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Little Big Town, Rihanna with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller, Sting and SZA, which is the most nominated female act with five.

The event also will feature some serious moments. Last week, key music executives called on artists and employees to wear a white rose at the Grammys in support of Time's Up and #MeToo, the movements against sexual abuse and harassment.

Singers Halsey and Dua Lipa, as well as Grammy-nominated rapper Rapsody, were some of the first to say they would wear white roses.

Kesha, who earned her first pair of Grammy nominations for an album reflecting her battle with former producer and mentor Dr. Luke, will honour victims during her performance.