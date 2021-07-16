Lorde swears off alcohol after heavy session on US show

Lorde has sworn off alcohol after a day drinking session with Seth Meyers.

Lorde performing Solar Power on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Source: 1 NEWS

The 24-year-old singer appeared in a recent segment of Seth’s late night talk show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, which saw the pair get incredibly intoxicated while engaging in fun activities.

And Lorde has said she got so drunk during filming that she needed IV fluids to get better, and has now vowed never to touch alcohol “ever again”.

She told Seth during an interview after filming: "I can't look at an alcoholic drink ever again. It was insane. Someone came to my hotel and administered fluids to my corpse. You did kind of destroy me.”

The segment aired during yesterday's episode of Seth’s talk show, and saw Lorde admit she was “nervous” of what was to come before the pair started their drinking session.

After Lorde settled in with her drink of choice, a classic Martini, she and Seth played a series of drinking games, which began with a quiz on slang words from their respective homes of New Zealand and New England.

In another game, Seth and Lorde held up photographs of royal figures in honour of her 2013 hit ‘Royals’, and for every incorrect answer, they took a shot of Crowne Royal whiskey.

For the final game, each person was challenged with recreating the best replica of the cover for Lorde's 2017 album ‘Melodrama’, which features an intricate painting of the singer.