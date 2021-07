Lorde has hit the stage in a stunning rooftop performance of her newest single on US talk show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Solar Power is her first single following a four-year hiatus.

The 24-year-old's single was released earlier this month, in time for the Summer Solstice in the northern hemisphere.



Lorde performing Solar Power on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Source: 1 NEWS