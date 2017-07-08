 

Lorde says 'really sh*tty' to wake-up to headlines about Taylor Swift's 'squad', sets record straight

Kiwi pop sensation Lorde has strongly defended her friendship with Taylor Swift, after she awoke to headlines questioning her involvement in Swift's 'squad'. 

The Kiwi pop star looked uncomfortable and cringed when an Australian journalist spoke about her association with Taylor Swift’s girl group.
Source: Sunrise

During an interview with Australian Sunrise co-host David Koch, the 20-year-old was asked what it was like to mix in circles of celebrities.

"The second you think to hard about it you'll just go insane so its best to be like, we're in wonderland and it's just what happens around here," Lorde said. 

"I don't hang out with these people at all."

In reply, Mr Koch said, "But hang-on, you're part of Taylor's squad, all the magazines tell us."

She answered saying "for the most part I'm not like, calling my idols for advice necessarily", but this was not in reference to Swift, and posting on Twitter this morning Lorde said her comments were portrayed incorrectly in certain media headlines. 

"Wow - something of a frustrating thing to have to address online but here we go," she said in a statement. 

"Taylor is a dear friend. I love her very much. In the interview in question I had just been talking about Bowie and Patti Smith - those were the 'idols' I was referring to that I was saying I'm not friends with, not Taylor!

"I've always found people's perception of this 'squad' frustrating in the past; it was never some exclusive club or secret society, but the wide circle of people, some of whom I known, and some who I've never met, like most wide group of friends.

"Really sh*tty to wake up to headlines about whether or not you've jumped ship on someone you deeply respect and ride for."

Talking about her friendship with Taylor, Lorde said she had been there for her "in all my dark and light moment these past 5-years."

