Lorde revealed as person behind secretive onion ring Instagram account

Lorde has revealed herself as the person behind an onion ring Instagram account when she appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

She was on the US show to mark the official release of her second album 'Melodrama' and to perform her song 'Perfect Places'.

The Instagram account, @onionringsworldwide, had been linked with Lorde previously.

"I was going to different places and trying the onion rings in each of those places," Lorde said.

"It's me, it's me," she said when pressed by Fallon.

Fallon said the revelation was, "the best thing ever, I love that it's you".

Lorde said the account was "a funny thing" with her friends on her tour.

She has since taken the account down, in case people throw onion rings at her while she is on her next tour.