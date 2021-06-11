Lorde releases video for her much anticipated new single Solar Power

New Zealand singer Lorde has released the video for her new single, Solar Power.

The video is set on a New Zealand beach and comes after the 24-year-old teased the release of new music on Tuesday on her website with a cheeky photo.

The lyrics of the song include “my boy is behind me, taking pictures” and “come one, come all, I’ll tell you my secrets, I’m kinda like a prettier Jesus”.

Her last album Melodrama was released in 2017. She last performed in 2018 as part of a world tour for that album.

Lorde in the Solar Power official music video. Source: Lorde