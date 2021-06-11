Lorde releases surprise EP sung entirely in Te Reo Māori

Kiwi pop star Lorde is making waves after releasing a surprise EP entirely sung in Te Reo Māori ahead of Te Wiki o Te Reo (Māori Language Week).

Lorde in the Solar Power official music video. Source: Lorde

Te Ao Mārama, which dropped on Thursday, is a re-recording of five songs from her recently released album, Solar Power.

Other iconic artists Bic Runga and Marlon Williams also feature, heard singing alongside Lorde on Te Ao Mārama.

Ella Yelich-O'Connor, the singer known as Lorde, shared that while making her highly-anticipated third album, she began drawing connections with many Māori principles to her own worldview.

The 24-year-old added she wanted to use her position as a representative of New Zealand on the global stage to draw attention to te ao Māori, enlisting the help of Hana Mereraiha to translate her hits.

"I’m not Māori, but all New Zealanders grow up with elements of this world view. Te ao Māori and tikanga Māori are a big part of why people who aren’t from here intuit our country to be kind of ‘magical’, I think," she said.

"I know I’m someone who represents New Zealand globally in a way, and in making an album about where I’m from, it was important to me to be able to say: this makes us who we are down here."

Yelich-O'Connor also recolourised the iconic 'Serene' artwork by renowned artist Rei Hamon for the Te Ao Mārama's cover.

Proceeds from the EP will be donated towards New Zealand charities Forest and Bird and Te Hua Kawariki Charitable Trust.

Te Ao Mārama tracklist:

1. Te Ara Tika / The Path

2. Te Ao Mārama / Solar Power

3. Mata Kohore / Stoned at the Nail Salon

4. Hua Pirau / Fallen Fruit