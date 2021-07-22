TODAY |

Lorde releases new single from Solar Power album

Source:  1 NEWS

To the excitement of many fans, Lorde has released another new single from her upcoming album Solar Power.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s the second single from her third album, Solar Power. Source: Breakfast

Stoned at the Nail Salon was released ahead of the Kiwi singer’s performance on US talk show Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Lorde’s latest track comes on the heels of her first single Solar Power which had over 30 million streams in the first five days of its release.

The 24-year-old says her latest song is “a rumination on getting older, settling into domesticity, and questioning if you’ve made the right decisions.

“I think lots of people start asking those questions of themselves around my age, and it was super comforting to me writing them down, hoping they’d resonate with others too.

“I used this song as a dumping ground for so many thoughts...”

Lorde. Source: Breakfast

Lorde’s new album will be released on August 20.

Entertainment
Arts and Culture
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Tauranga, Whakatāne hospitals declare state of emergency over RSV outbreak
2
Union: Don't blame mariners for getting Covid, as NZ finds 43 cases in a month
3
Plunket acknowledges it's failed Māori mums
4
Fijians mourn their losses as Covid-19 misinformation spreads
5
Husband separated from spouse over visa issues takes case to High Court
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Weinstein extradited to California to face more sexual assault charges

Amy Winehouse's signature beehive hair started off as a joke

Kim and Kanye reunite to take their kids on museum trip
10:27

Taonga puoro were almost lost, now these wāhine are taking revival to new generation