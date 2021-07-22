Lorde releases new single from Solar Power album

To the excitement of many fans, Lorde has released another new single from her upcoming album Solar Power.

Stoned at the Nail Salon was released ahead of the Kiwi singer’s performance on US talk show Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Lorde’s latest track comes on the heels of her first single Solar Power which had over 30 million streams in the first five days of its release.

The 24-year-old says her latest song is “a rumination on getting older, settling into domesticity, and questioning if you’ve made the right decisions.

“I think lots of people start asking those questions of themselves around my age, and it was super comforting to me writing them down, hoping they’d resonate with others too.

“I used this song as a dumping ground for so many thoughts...”

Lorde. Source: Breakfast