Lorde pulls out of MTV awards performance

Lorde is no longer performing at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Lorde in the Solar Power official music video. Source: Lorde

Citing a "change in production elements", a tweet on the official page for the glitzy awards ceremony confirmed the Mood Ring singer has been forced to pull out of the show on September 12 (local time).

The statement read: "Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!"

The Green Light hitmaker last took to the VMAs stage in 2014, when she managed to get through her performance of Homemade Dynamite while fighting the flu.

Still set to perform is Justin Bieber, who is back for the first time since 2015 when he performed his popular hit What Do You Mean?.

This year, the pop megastar leads the nominations at the upcoming ceremony, with nods in three of the top categories, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Best Pop.

The Yummy hitmaker stars in the music video for the DJ Khaled and Drake track Popstar, which is nominated for Video of the Year and Best Direction, while Peaches - which features Daniel Caesar and Giveon - is up for Best Collaboration, Best Pop, and Best Editing.

Justin's final nomination comes in the Best Cinematography category, where Holy - his track with Chance The Rapper - is nominated.

Megan Thee Stallion is the next most-nominated artist with six nods, many of which come from her and Cardi B’s hit track WAP, which is up for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Hip-Hop.

The chart-topping rapper is also nominated for Artist of the Year, and she will compete against herself in the Best Hip-Hop category, as she also received a nomination for her feature on Lil Baby’s song On Me.

Several artists are tied for the third spot with five nominations, including Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Drake, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, and K-Pop sensations BTS.

Doja Cat is set to host the star-studded ceremony, which takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Say So hitmaker is also performing, along with the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Shawn Mendes, Machine Gun Kelly, and Twenty One Pilots.