Lorde picks up music award for Melodrama album after VMA haul

After taking home six Tui's at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards last week, Lorde has picked up another top honour from a UK music magazine. 

Ella Yelich-O'Connor, better known as Lorde, with her six Tui Awards at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards 2017.

The kiwi pop star's "stunning second album" Melodrama has been awarded the Best Album of 2017 by British publication NME. 

"This is a regret-drenched break-up album that waves a magic wand at pain and transforms it into pure pop magic," the magazine wrote.

"From house-influenced lead single 'Green Light' to the deliciously overwrought 'Supercut', 'Melodrama' gives you pause to reflect on the past even as it takes your hand and leads you to the dancefloor."

Lorde has just wrapped up her New Zealand leg of her Melodrama world tour and is currently performing in Australia. 

"The tour's been amazing, it's been so nice to finish it like this, I forget how lucky I am to have the support here, it's amazing to come home and be greeted with this," she said after her New Zealand concerts. 

"I've been finding the shows here super moving, there's a lot of kids going to their first shows following me on tour when I was at high school, and they were at high school, now they're in their 20s."

On the 16th of November, the 21-year-old clinched awards at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards for the Best Solo Artist, and soon after for Best Pop Artist, then Best International Artist, Single of the Year for Greenlight, and Album of the Year for Melodrama and People's Choice. 

Speaking to those gathered she said she'd been delighted at how her second album had been received.

