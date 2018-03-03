 

Lorde performs previously unheard and unreleased song 'Precious Metals' during US show

Lorde's given American fans something special to kick off her USA tour, playing unreleased song 'Precious Metals' during her Milwaukee show.

The Kiwi starlet received loud cheers from the audience while performing the haunting song.
Source: Sylke / YouTube

"Do I look like a fool, 'cause I must be a fool," she sang.

Lyrics included taking "a flight trip to Jakarta" followed by "all the kids at the shows make it louder."

It's believed the song was written while Lorde was recording her Grammy-nominated album Melodrama.

Earlier, the Kiwi songstress teased on Instagram that she "may or may not have dug up a song that we wrote during the 'Melodrama' sessions that didn't make it."

She also covered 2016 Frank Ocean song 'Solo.'

Lorde's USA tour ends on April 15, while her Melodrama world tour wraps up in July with a final show in Jakarta.

