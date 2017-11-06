 

Lorde leads nominations at British NME Awards alongside big international names

Pop stars Lorde and Charli XCX are the frontrunners for this year's NME Awards, which also see a surprise nomination for UK opposition politician Jeremy Corbyn.

Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson hits the streets to get advice for the global pop icon.
New Zealand's Lorde and Charli XCX earned four nods apiece and will compete for the best track prize with respective tracks Green Light and Boys.

They are joined by five-time Brit nominee Dua Lipa in the category who is also included on the best British solo artist shortlist alongside Liam Gallagher, Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Loyle Carner and XCX.

Sheeran's record-breaking third album, Divide, is a surprise omission from the best album prize which sees Lorde's Melodrama shortlisted alongside debut albums from rappers J Hus and Loyle Carner as well as Wolf Alice's Visions Of A Life, Humanz' Gorillaz, and The National's Sleep Well Beast.

Labour Party leader Corbyn, who graced the cover of the long-running music magazine during last year's election, is included in the hero of the year shortlist where he is credited with increasing youth engagement in politics.

Clutching her award bounty from the VMA’s, Lorde spoke on how emotional her homecoming tour has been.
His opposite number, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, is also up for a prize as she earned a place on the villain of the year shortlist alongside US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un.

Competing with Corbyn for the hero award are pop star Ariana Grande, actress Rose McGowan, Blue Planet 2 presenter David Attenborough, Wolf Alice frontwoman Ellie Rowsell and Man's Not Hot rapper Big Shaq.

Grande's nod recognises her work in organising the One Love Manchester fundraising concert just weeks after her fans were targeted at the Manchester Arena terror attack.

One Love Manchester is up for music moment of the year alongside the Grime4Corbyn campaign which saw dozens of grime artists back the Labour leader throughout 2017.

The best British band prize sees Kasabian face competition from Alt-J, Wolf Alice, The 1975, The xx and Bastille.

All the winners are voted for by the public and announced at a ceremony in London on February 14.

