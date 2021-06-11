Lorde hopes Aotearoa shines through in Solar Power album

Lorde did not aim to represent New Zealanders' view of their country in her new album - but hopes fans will recognise a slice of Aotearoa within its music.

Lorde in the Solar Power official music video. Source: Lorde

Solar Power, Lorde's third album, was released yesterday.

Ella Yelich-O'Connor spoke to Charlotte Ryan for RNZ's Music 101 from New York. She says she can't decide if she's finally back in her life as a pop star having had a long break in New Zealand or else she is having "a short break from her life" to resume life as a pop star.

She is doing a lot of media interviews to discuss the genesis of Solar Power, while still keeping some things private.

"I feel like I have really healthy boundaries at this point.

"I know how to keep things private which I think is important with an album like this and just maintaining sanity with it all, because I think as I get older I write about things that are so personal - things that I don't feel like elaborating on which is kind of funny because as a teenager everything was on the table.

"I think it's nice for people to have songs that are maybe a little bit mysterious..."

She believes the album is uplifting, joyful and honest - reflecting how grounded she felt while making it and she is proud of it.

"I hope that Kiwis can hear a bit of home in it. Although I wasn't trying to capture everyone's New Zealand I hope that there are those moments where you're like 'oh that's what a really early morning on a summer's day feels like for me too' I hope that you have those moments."

Lorde performing onstage at Staples Centre in Los Angeles. Source: Getty

She had Kiwis in mind in particular for the lengthy last track, 'Oceanic Feeling', which is very personal to her.

In another track she contrasts attending the glitzy Met gala in New York with being at home with her mum. She says it's hard to describe what being a celebrity is like - she believes she has not had "the full famous person experience" because she still keeps to herself and even at the Met gala she sat alone for four hours.

She started writing the album two years after not associating with anyone famous and not being in any "favourite person" circles.

This made her feel more spiritually enlightened, she says, and think about her position as someone people might idolise but also they might want her to help them.

"It felt more important than ever to say - hey I don't know if I can be that for you - I'm like you, I'm a bit broken, I'm a bit f....d up, I'm figuring it out, but if we all redirect our attention to the Sun, we might figure out something together."

She says she is saying to fans not to look at her for solutions - "I can't be it for you but maybe someone else can."

The videos filmed on Waiheke Island to complement the album were co-directed by Joel Kefali who also worked on the videos for Royals and Tennis Court when Lorde was just 16.

"It was really cool to get back together with him ...and co-direct a whole bunch of videos together.

"[They're ] my best visual work ever. I look forward to drip feeding those out slowly."

She says her last album, Melodrama, plus the tour to promote it took a lot out of her. She could already see the next wave of young talent rising up and felt life might be passing her by.

She was worried that returning to New Zealand might also harm her career and she should stay on the merry-go-round for another couple of years but is now convinced she made the right decision to base herself in Aotearoa.

She is "confounded" by Los Angeles which she has lived in for long periods since she was a teenager. While life changed for her when she won her Grammys, it took time for her to realise that LA wasn't for her and it was always a relief to come home.

A celebrity for life in NZ

She remains comfortable with being a big name here but sympathises with Kiwis who aren't her fans.

"I do really empathise with New Zealand - if you're not a fan of someone like me and you didn't choose me you're stuck with me and I'm held up as this representative culturally, globally, and I'm sure that can get really annoying.

"... However you want to take someone like me I think that's totally cool... I mean something different to everyone ...The thing I have noticed about New Zealand celebrities is that you're celebrities forever... so I'm down for however people want to take me."

During the interview, Lorde is asked about the multiple references to drugs on Solar Power and says as an adult she has tried a few drugs. She hopes this will not prompt parents to try and stop their children from listening to the album.

"I hope that the deep sensitivity and feeling of my work and the questions that I'm asking of myself and my world are enough for you to think that I'm someone that your children should be allowed to listen to, regardless of a weed reference here and there ..."

The album's backing singers include Marlon Williams, Lawrence of Arabia and Swedish singer/songwriter Robyn who taught her so much about being a young woman, she says.



They communicated by text and Robyn was a comfort to her at a time of grief when her dog died.