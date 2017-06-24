 

Lorde first Kiwi artist to land number one album on US Billboard Hot 200 Chart

Source:

1 NEWS

Lorde's incredible week keeps on getting better, with the Kiwi songstress landing her first number one album on the prestigious US Billboard 200 chart with Melodrama.

The Brits are truly singing her praises.
Source: BBC

This latest accolade comes after she earned rave reviews for a blistering set at the Glastonbury Festival over the weekend.

Lorde is the first NZ artist to reach the top of the Billboard Hot 200 Album Chart, beating out some stiff competition to get there, with US rappers 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamaar taking out the number two and three spots.

Melodrama has sold more than 100,000 units in the US since it was released on June 16.

