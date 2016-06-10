Lorde, Broods to perform at Coachella

Lorde has been announced as one of the leading acts at this year's Coachella festival.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 20-year-old will share the stage with some big names with Beyonce and Radiohead being revealed as this year's lead acts.

This is the first time she's played the festival since 2014.

Lorde won't be the only Kiwi act at the California music festival with brother and sister duo Broods listed as one of the many musical acts to perform in April.