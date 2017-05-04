Lorde apologises after comments comparing friendship with high-profile Taylor Swift with an autoimmune disease

Lorde has apologised over comments saying a friendship with someone as famous as Taylor Swift is "like having an autoimmune disease".

Source: 1 NEWS

"It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies," she said to The Guardian.

"There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease."

Lorde quickly apologised after receiving a backlash on Twitter.