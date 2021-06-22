Lorde announces first NZ tour in five years

Lorde will tour Australia and New Zealand for the first time in five years, announcing she plans to return to stages across the country early next year.

The New Zealand songstress dropped the single and video for 'Solar Power' earlier this month, and the Solar Power album will be released later this year via Universal Music.

She will then tour nine locations in New Zealand and Australia in February and March next year. It will be the first time she has toured the region since her sold-out Melodrama tour in 2017.

She will play at Electric Avenue festival in Christchurch on 26 February, and the first show of her tour will be the following day - at Neudorf Vineyards in Upper Moutere. The tour then heads to Lower Hutt, Havelock and New Plymouth before ending the New Zealand-leg in Auckland on Saturday, 5 March.

Lorde performing onstage at Staples Centre in Los Angeles. Source: Getty

She will then take her Solar Power Tour across the ditch, playing in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, before wrapping up in Perth on 19 March.

The tour dates form part of a global tour announcement, which includes stops across Europe, United Kingdom and North America in 2022.

'Solar Power' was produced with long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff, and includes backing vocals from Clairo and Phoebe Bridgers. The song has been described as a "gorgeous, sun-kissed rebirth" and a "quietly but supremely confident return".

Lorde was propelled onto the world stage at the age of 16 after releasing her first album Pure Heroine in 2013. She won two Grammy awards for the album, which peaked at number one in over 20 countries.

Solar Power is the 24 year old's third album and is focussed on nature.

"The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I'm outdoors," Lorde - real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor - said in the statement.

"In times of heartache, grief, deep love or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I've learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through."

Spark pre-sale tickets for the New Zealand shows are on sale from midday, 28 June and Frontier members pre-sale tickets go on sale at midday, 30 June. Tickets for the general public can be purchased from Ticketmaster from midday, 5 July.

All shows are all ages, but recommended 16+ and people aged under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

New Zealand and Australia tour dates

Sunday 27 February - Neudorf Vineyards, Upper Moutere

Tuesday 1 March - Days Bay, Lower Hutt

Wednesday 2 March - Black Barn Vineyards, Havelock

Friday 4 March - TSB Bowl Of Brooklands, New Plymouth

Saturday 5 March - Outer Fields at Western Springs, Auckland

Thursday 10 March - Riverstage, Brisbane

Saturday 12 March - Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Tuesday 15 March - Aware Super Theatre, Sydney

Saturday 19 March - Belvoir Amphitheatre, Perth AU