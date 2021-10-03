Lorde among celebrities awarded at Variety Power of Women event

Katy Perry wore a sweeping gown to the Variety Power of Women event in Beverly Hills, Thursday night (local time), embracing the red carpet moment alongside fellow honorees actor Rita Moreno, singer Lorde, poet Amanda Gorman, and Channing Dungey, chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group.

Perry was honoured for her work on her project the Firework Foundation which provides a yearly camp offering design, choreography and a songwriting program for middle school children. During her acceptance speech, the singer thanked both her team and her husband, Orlando Bloom, as well as sending a message to her young daughter, Daisy.

"To my Daisy, a future powerful woman, I pledge to you to do my best to be an example of one to never put limits on your dreams, to lead with love, never through fear and to always be your lighthouse in any darkness."

Also present at the event, Angelina Jolie, who introduced Amanda Gorman, recognised for her work with WriteGirl.

Dungey was recognised for her work with the Children's Institute, Lorde for 350 Aotearoa (New Zealand arm of the international climate movement 350.org), and Moreno for RotaCare Bay Area - an alliance of medical professionals and community members providing free healthcare to people in need.