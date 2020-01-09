TODAY |

'Looks like Kourtney Kardashian lol' - confusion at unveiling of Nicki Minaj waxwork

Source:  Associated Press

A waxwork figure of Nicki Minaj has left fans of the rapper scratching their heads after its unveiling at the Berlin branch of Madame Tussauds.

The figure was created in 2015 using an old look, and has just been put in display in Germany, causing bafflement. Source: Associated Press

The figure was originally created in 2015 but hit the headlines again this week following its move from Las Vegas to Germany.

It's modeled after the singer's look in the music video for her 2014 single, "Anaconda," and shows her dressed in a gold bikini, bent over with her hands and knees on the ground.

Commenters on social media said the waxwork looked nothing like Minaj and derided its appearance, with one person writing, "the nicki minaj wax figure looks like kourtney kardashian lol."

Back in 2015, Madame Tussauds Las Vegas had to redesign the Minaj display and hire security guards after visitors posted provocative photos online of themelves with the figurine.

