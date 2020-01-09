'Looks like Kourtney Kardashian lol' - confusion at unveiling of Nicki Minaj waxwork

A waxwork figure of Nicki Minaj has left fans of the rapper scratching their heads after its unveiling at the Berlin branch of Madame Tussauds.

The figure was originally created in 2015 but hit the headlines again this week following its move from Las Vegas to Germany.

It's modeled after the singer's look in the music video for her 2014 single, "Anaconda," and shows her dressed in a gold bikini, bent over with her hands and knees on the ground.

Commenters on social media said the waxwork looked nothing like Minaj and derided its appearance, with one person writing, "the nicki minaj wax figure looks like kourtney kardashian lol."

