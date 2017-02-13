 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Looking glam ma'am – stunning Kate and Will turn up the heat at Bafta Awards

share

Source:

Bafta

The Duke and Duchess were among the many glamorous names to turn out on the red carpet for the British awards ceremony.
Source: Bafta

Related

UK and Europe

Royalty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:03
1
This was one moving moment. Selfless volunteers at Golden Bay got together in solidarity to try to stop a pod at sea from coming back in.

Watch: Hundreds join hands in Golden Bay to form human chain to stop pod from returning to shore

00:10
2
Chiefs captain Messam was sent flying after this massive effort from young Taniela Tupou.

Watch: Liam Messam, say hello to my shoulder! Rampaging Tongan Thor gets fortnight off for brutal head hit


00:16
3
The Chiefs overcame the Crusaders 12-5, dedicating the win to Lauaki, who passed away earlier in the day.

Watch: The emotional moment Chiefs claim Brisbane Tens for Sione Lauaki

00:28
4
Joseph Millar finished just 0.16 seconds behind the Olympic Champion at the Nitro Series in Melbourne.

Video: Kiwi sprinter gives Usain Bolt a run for his money in 150m race

5
Arachnaphobic passengers on a crowded Melbourne train avoided these six seats that were taken up by a large spider.

Massive spider takes over six seats on busy Melbourne train but passengers too scared to get up close for photo

01:27
After days of misery in Golden Bay, it appears the worst of the mass stranding may be over.

Good news! No new whale strandings reported on Farewell Spit, Project Jonah scaling back operation

After days of misery in Golden Bay, it appears the worst of the mass stranding may be over.


00:16
Even rugby legends felt the wrath of the bruising former All Blacks and Chiefs loosie when he was given space to run.

Flashback: Blockbuster Sione Lauaki sends Richie McCaw flying with unstoppable fend to the face

Even rugby legends felt the wrath of the bruising former All Blacks and Chiefs loosie when he was given space to run.


01:19
The new Prime Minister happily attended yesterday's Big Gay Out, but previously voted against same-sex marriage.

'I'm not going to get into a theological debate' - Jack Tame grills PM on changing views on gay marriage

Bill English happily attended Big Gay Out, but previously voted against same-sex marriage.

02:13
Keith Wiffin is one of thousands of vulnerable New Zealanders who was abused while in state care, as calls increase for an inquiry.

'I'll be scarred for life' - brave Kiwi opens up on abuse he suffered while in state care

Keith Wiffin is one of thousands of vulnerable New Zealanders who was abused while in state care, as calls increase for an inquiry.


00:27
Mehpara Khan and her two friends went to use public toilets in Huntly, when a woman started abusing them.

Watch: 'You don't have the right to be here, you Muslim' - woman's disgusting racist attack on women wearing hijabs in Huntly

Mehpara Khan and her two friends were in Huntly yesterday when a woman started hurling abuse at them.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ