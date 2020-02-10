A look back at Taika Waititi's meteoric rise to Oscar winner

It's been a massive night for Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi, taking home best adapted screenplay at the Academy Awards.

Waititi is the first indigenous filmmaker ever nominated in that category.

Aotearoa's cheekiest movie maker has had a meteoric rise to stardom.

In 2005, he made his first Oscars appearance and appeared to have a snooze partway through the ceremony.

Nominated for his short film Two Cars, he planned the prank with other nominees but was the only one who followed through.

Waititi first found international fame with Boy, where he displayed a knack for being both director and film star.

It's a trick he repeated in his New Zealand hit films, What We Do In The Shadows and Hunt For The Wilderpeople.

And again when Hollywood came calling, and he entered the world of Marvel in 2017.

But it's Jojo Rabbit where Waititi's multiple talents have paid off the most.