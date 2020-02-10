TODAY |

A look back at the rise of Taika Waititi, the first Māori to win an Oscar

Source:  1 NEWS

It's been a massive night for Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi, taking home best adapted screenplay at the Academy Awards.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Jojo Rabbit director today became the first Māori to win an Oscar. Source: 1 NEWS

Waititi is the first Māori to win an Oscar and first indigenous filmmaker ever nominated in that category.

Aotearoa's cheekiest movie maker has had a meteoric rise to stardom.

In 2005, he made his first Oscars appearance and appeared to have a snooze partway through the ceremony.

Nominated for his short film Two Cars, he planned the prank with other nominees but was the only one who followed through.

Waititi first found international fame with Boy, where he displayed a knack for being both director and film star.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Jojo Rabbit director earned an Academy Award for best adapted screenplay. Source: 1 NEWS

It's a trick he repeated in his New Zealand hit films, What We Do In The Shadows and Hunt For The Wilderpeople.

And again when Hollywood came calling, and he entered the world of Marvel in 2017.

But it's Jojo Rabbit where Waititi's multiple talents have paid off the most.

Watch the video for the full story.

Entertainment
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:42
Auckland restaurant vandalised twice since ACT leader's Waitangi Day speech
2
Elton John performs, wins at Oscars in the middle of his New Zealand tour
3
Watch: Taika Waititi 'loses his mum' while walking Oscars red carpet
4
Sonny Bill Williams pulls off vintage offloads in build-up to pair of Wolfpack tries
5
'Striking lack of compassion' - Canterbury DHB chastised over death of alcoholic man left at bus stop
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Parasite makes Oscars history, becoming first non-English language film to win best picture
00:26

Joaquin Phoenix fights back tears as he quotes late brother River during Oscar speech
00:22

'I don't see many movies, but I've seen that one' – Jacinda Ardern praises Taika Waititi's Oscar win
00:13

Taika Waititi pulls cheeky face as he hides Oscar under chair at star-studded ceremony