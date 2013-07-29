TODAY |

Longtime 'Simpsons' composer sues, claims age discrimination

Associated Press
A composer of The Simpsons has sued over his dismissal from the long-running series, saying he was discriminated against because of his age and a perceived disability.

The lawsuit filed by Alf Clausen in Los Angeles Superior Court today for age discrimination, wrongful termination and retaliation comes nearly two years after Clausen says he was fired from composing and conducting all music for The Simpsons.

The 78-year-old's lawsuit says he was told that he was being replaced because the series was "taking the music in a different direction." No other details were included.

The Fox prime-time animated series debuted in 1989. Its 31st season is scheduled to premiere in September.

A message seeking comment from a representative for the show was not immediately returned.

