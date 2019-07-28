TODAY |

Longtime Minnie Mouse voice actress Russi Taylor dies at 75

Associated Press
Russi Taylor, an actress who gave voice to Minnie Mouse for more than three decades, has died.

Walt Disney Co. chairman Bob Iger announced Taylor's death in a statement today.

Disney says Taylor died yesterday in Glendale, California. She was 75. The cause wasn't immediately clear.

Taylor became the official voice of Minnie in 1986, beating out more than 200 competitors who auditioned. She voiced Minnie across Disney projects in film, television and theme parks including the movie Who Framed Roger Rabbit? and the TV show Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.

Iger says she entertained millions around the world.

A native of Cambridge, Massachusetts, Taylor married the man who voiced Mickey opposite her, Wayne Allwine, in 1991. Allwine died in 2009.

She also provided voices for several smaller characters on The Simpsons.

Russi Taylor during a star ceremony in celebration of the 90th anniversary of Disney's Minnie Mouse at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2018. Source: Getty
