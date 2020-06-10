Long running US reality show Cops canned amid George Floyd protests

After 33 seasons on the air, Cops has been dropped by the Paramount Network as protests against police proliferate around the world.

Cops TV show. Source: Paramount Network

“Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a spokesperson for the cable channel said in a statement today.

The show had been pulled temporarily from the air in late May, when protests aimed at police over the death of George Floyd began to gain momentum. That move was made permanent today.

It's not clear whether the company that makes the show, Langley Productions, would try to find a new home for it. A voicemail at a company phone number was not accepting messages.

The reality show, with its widely known reggae theme song “Bad Boys,” allowed viewers to ride along with police officers on patrol in various cities.