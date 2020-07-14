London rest home residents and staff recreate iconic album covers during lockdown

A north London rest home's creative way to pass four months in lockdown by recreating classic album covers has gone viral and caused a media frenzy.

Sydmar Lodge Care Home resident recreates an Adele album cover. Source: Robert Speker/Twitter

Sydmar Lodge Care Home, in Edgware, was closed to visitors in March so staff organised activities to keep those living there entertained.

Staff member Robert Speker, who came up with the idea, posted his creations on social media and has been contacted by news agencies across the globe.