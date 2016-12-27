Local pub pays tribute to George Michael, neighbour says he 'didn't look well'

One of George Michael's local pubs has been playing his songs as a tribute to the singer, whose death was announced yesterday.

The landlord of the Catherine Wheel pub and a neighbour spoke about Michael's popularity in the Oxfordshire village of Goring, where he died of apparent heart failure.

They said Michael often visited local pubs and restaurants but that locals respected his desire for privacy.

One of his neighbours in the village said she had seen the popstar in recent weeks out having dinner with friends and that he did not look well.

As grieving fans on mourned his death, British charities revealed that the Michael had secretly been a major behind-the-scenes donor who gave his time and money to support cherished causes.