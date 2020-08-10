TODAY |

Local cinema back with a vengeance as Lowdown Dirty Criminals nears release

Source:  1 NEWS

Local cinema is back with a vengeance.

Rebecca Gibney steals the show as a heartless violent criminal called The Upholsterer. Source: Seven Sharp

Last week, This Town dominated the box office and next week sees the launch of the much-anticipated Lowdown Dirty Criminals.

Among the cast is Kiwi actress Rebecca Gibney, who steals the show as a knife-wielding crime boss called the Upholsterer.

“I’ve played slightly bad characters before but no one quite this evil, she is positively evil,” Gibney told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

The actress described the film as “Tarantino meets Dumb and Dumber” and warned host Jeremy Wells not to take his 10-year-old daughter to see it.

Despite having violence, gore and swearing, Gibney said, “it’s Kiwi comedy and it’s hilarious”.

Lowdown Dirty Criminals is released in Kiwi theatres next Thursday, August 20.

