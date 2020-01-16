Lizzo started smoothie detox after stressful November

Lizzo has begun a health kick after November "stressed her out".

Lizzo at Auckland's Piha Beach. Source: Instagram

The 32-year-old singer has taken to Instagram to share footage of her new smoothie cleanse and revealed that it has come about after she ate and drank "a lot" last month.

In a heartfelt video message, Lizzo said: "As you know, I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like, as a big girl, people just expect if you are doing something for health, you're doing it for a dramatic weight loss, and that is not the case.

"In reality, November stressed me the f*** out, I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f***** my stomach up. And I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was."

The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker revealed that she is proud of her results after the detox.

Lizzo said: "I'm so proud of myself, I'm proud of my results, my sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my f****** body, my f****** skin, the whites of my eyes.

"Like, I feel and look like a bad bitch. And that's it. I'm a big girl who did a smoothie detox. And I wanted to shared that with you guys. I got exactly what I wanted out of it, and every big girl should do whatever the f*** they want with their body."

The pop star is known for being outspoken about her body and previously fired back at online trolls after she had posted her exercise regime.