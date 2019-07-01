TODAY |

Lizzo to perform at Auckland music festival

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Music
North America
Auckland

Up-and-coming US singer and rapper Lizzo is coming to New Zealand early next year for the Auckland leg of the FOMO Festival.

The 31-year-old was announced as part of the lineup for the festival, which spans across five Australian cities and Auckland from Saturday, January 4 to Wednesday, January 15.

The highly-lauded singer received critical acclaim following the success of her 2019 album Cuz I Love You, featuring hits Truth Hurts and Juice. Lizzo recently performed at Glastonbury Festival in the UK.

The Good as Hell singer is set to perform in Auckland's Trust Arena on January 15.

She will be joined by UK artist Octavian, Canadian DJ Kaytranada and local acts Melodownz and Vayne.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday.

Lizzo performs Truth Hurts at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 23. Source: Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
Music
North America
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
Israel Folau unexpectedly defends LGBT activist's right to 'express her views'
2
Parker claimed the TKO win after the ref stepped in and stopped Leapai from taking any more blows.
Watch Joseph Parker's trio of combos to the head that ended his bout with Alex Leapai
3
Ms Williamson made reference to Ms Ardern in a recent candidates debate, where she seemed to challenge her around which country is best to grow up in.
Jacinda Ardern responds to 'girlfriend you are so on' comment made by US presidential hopeful
4
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with both teams ahead of the match at the weekend.
Harry and Meghan gifted newborn-sized Yankees jersey while attending team's first UK game
5
Blair Vining’s an ordinary Kiwi bloke with an extraordinary story
Terminally ill Southland activist holds pre-funeral party - 'It was a really beautiful night'
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:45
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with both teams ahead of the match at the weekend.

Harry and Meghan gifted newborn-sized Yankees jersey while attending team's first UK game
00:15
Parker claimed the TKO win after the ref stepped in and stopped Leapai from taking any more blows.

Watch Joseph Parker's trio of combos to the head that ended his bout with Alex Leapai
00:25
The Warriors coach said players have to finish the job when the chance comes, and his didn't.

Frustrated Stephen Kearney bemoans Warriors’ inability to step up in 'big moments' after golden point loss
01:29
The country’s largest sporting stadium is taking measures to become more environmentally friendly.

Eden Park goes green, and not just with its turf