Lizzo to perform at Auckland music festival

Up-and-coming US singer and rapper Lizzo is coming to New Zealand early next year for the Auckland leg of the FOMO Festival.

The 31-year-old was announced as part of the lineup for the festival, which spans across five Australian cities and Auckland from Saturday, January 4 to Wednesday, January 15.

The highly-lauded singer received critical acclaim following the success of her 2019 album Cuz I Love You, featuring hits Truth Hurts and Juice. Lizzo recently performed at Glastonbury Festival in the UK.

The Good as Hell singer is set to perform in Auckland's Trust Arena on January 15.

She will be joined by UK artist Octavian, Canadian DJ Kaytranada and local acts Melodownz and Vayne.