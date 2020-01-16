Lizzo has started "showering her belly with praise".

Lizzo at Auckland's Piha Beach. Source: Instagram

The Good as Hell hitmaker admitted she used to "hate" her stomach but is now learning to accept her body and be kind to herself.

Alongside a video of herself reciting affirmations to herself in front of a mirror, she wrote on Instagram: “I started talking to my belly this year. Blowing her kisses and showering her with praises. I used to want to cut my stomach off I hated it so much. But it’s literally ME.(sic)"

In the video, the 32-year-old singer rubbed her stomach and blew kisses to herself.

She told herself: "I love you so much. Thank you so much for keeping me happy, for keeping me alive. Thank you.

"I’m gonna continue to listen to you. You deserve all the space in the world to breathe, to expand and contract, to give me life.”

